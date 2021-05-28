Covid: new cases down 28% in Switzerland this week

This week, 5,670 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Switzerland, down 28% from the week before (7,843), continuing the downward trend of new numbers of recorded infections.

The daily number of cases on a 7-day rolling average has more than halved (-58%) in 4 weeks falling from 1,924 to 810.

With around 34% of Switzerland’s population vaccinated with at least one dose by 26 May 2021, vaccinations appear to be having a positive impact on the spread of the virus in Switzerland. Over the previous four weeks the number of doses administered per 100,000 people has risen by 71% from 31 to 53 across the country.

Switzerland’s latest reproduction rate (18 May 2021) remains below 1.00 at 0.81 and lower than the 0.90 recorded a week earlier. The rate was 1.00 or more in only 5 cantons – see rates here.

By 26 May 2021, 18.9% of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 16.0% a week earlier. By the same date 33.9% of Switzerland’s population had received at least one dose. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from 46.1 to 52.5 in Switzerland.

The number of Covid-19 deaths this week was 29, down from the 36 recorded last week. By the end of the week, Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll had reached 10,799.

