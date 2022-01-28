Le News

Covid: cases continue to rise this week in Switzerland but hospitals stable

This week, 226,080 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Switzerland, up 16% from the 194,679 cases reported a week earlier. However the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised has remained fairly stable.

© Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com

This week, 533 people were reported hospitalised with Covid-19 in Switzerland, 14% above the 468 reported the week before. These figures tend to rise once data collection catches up with reality. The 468 reported last week rose to 698 once the numbers were updated.

More encouragingly, the reported number Covid-19 patients in intensive care (ICU) has fallen from 235 to 210 over the last 7 days.

Across the week, 65 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, a figure below the 86 reported the week before.

Modelling published this week suggests a peak in the number of infected people around the end of February to mid-March in Germany. In Switzerland, this could happen somewhat earlier.

More on this:
FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

