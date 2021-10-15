Covid: new cases down 10% this week in Switzerland as government plans vaccination push

This week, 6,174 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Switzerland, down 10% from the 6,845 recorded the week before.

On a 7-day moving average basis, the number of daily new cases (882) is back down to where it was in early August 2021.

The number entering hospital with Covid-19 is also down. Over the last 7 days, 106 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 compared to 143 during the prior 7 days.

Switzerland’s federal government is now focused on increasing the nation’s vaccination rate with a new campaign. Switzerland has become somewhat of a Covid-19 vaccination outlier in Europe with only 66% of the population at least partially vaccinated. After reaching a rate of 50% rapidly, the country has made slow progress since, rising only a further 16% over the last three and a half months – data here.

New Zealand, a nation criticised by some for starting its vaccination programme four months after vaccination leaders like Switzerland is now well ahead of Switzerland with 72% of its population jabbed at least once. Nations like Spain and Singapore have now managed rates of more than 80%. Portugal has reached 88%.

The unvaccinated continue to make up the vast majority of those hospitalised with Covid-19, despite making up a relatively and increasingly small percentage of those at risk of severe illness. Over the last 7 days, only 22 (23%) out of the 96 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Switzerland were recorded as fully vaccinated.

