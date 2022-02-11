Le News

Covid: current wave has peaked in Switzerland, says health chief

The fifth wave of Covid-19 infections has peaked, said Virginie Masserey, a health expert at the the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Tuesday, reported RTS.

© Dzmitry Zelianeuski | Dreamstime.com

Despite continued high numbers of daily infections, the fifth wave has peaked, according to the health expert. In addition, Covid-19 patient hospital numbers remain stable, she said. There are around 200 Covid-19 patients in intensive care (ICU), roughly a quarter of all ICU patients.

We have possibly reached the highest level and see a downward trend, said Masserey, who heads infection control and vaccinations at the FOPH. Hospital admissions are also down.

The highest daily number of cases in Switzerland (48,624) was recorded on 24 January 2022. On 10 February 2022, 17 days later, 26,321 new daily cases of Covid-19 were reported, a figure 46% lower.

7-day average daily Covid-19 hospital admissions hit their highest (134) for this wave on 4 January 2022. By 4 February 2022, the same number was 92, a decline of 32%.

