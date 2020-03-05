Coronavirus: first death in Switzerland

The first person to die from the Covid-19 virus in Switzerland died on the night of the 4th and 5th of March 2020 in the canton of Vaud after being admitted to the CHUV hospital in Lausanne on 3 March 2020.

CHUV hospital in Lausanne – source Wikipedia

The victim was a 74 year old woman, according to a federal government press release. The canton described the woman as a person at high risk due to underlying chronic illnesses.

At a press event, cantonal authorities revealed the woman had been infected in Italy, according to Le Temps. The woman suffered from chronic respiratory problems.

So far a total of 12 cases have been recorded in the canton of Vaud. By 7:30pm on 5 March 2020 there were 118 recorded cases of infection in Switzerland, 3 of which had recovered and 1 of which had died.

More on this:

Federal government press release (in French)

