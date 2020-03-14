Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Coronavirus: Swiss hospitals have around 750 breathing ventilators

Coronavirus: Swiss hospitals have around 750 breathing ventilators

By Leave a Comment

One of the biggest challenges during the coronavirus outbreak will be ensuring there are enough qualified staff and equipment to keep the worst affected patients alive.

© Ryzhov Sergey | Dreamstime.com

Thierry Fumeaux, head of the Swiss Society of Intensive Medicine, told RTS there are 82 intensive care units (ICU) across Switzerland. These have a combined 850 places, of which 750 are equipped with breathing equipment. It is not clear how many of these places are currently available.

However, Fumeaux is more concerned about a shortage of qualified staff than a shortage of equipment. “Currently we are not overloaded”, he said. But, “patients must be taken care of by trained competent teams. And it’s here that we risk having the most problems in the weeks to come.” He thinks the government might need to call on trainees, army personnel and retired doctors to meet demand.

Among a large sample of patients in China, just over 6% of those infected with COVID-19 became critical, which means they experienced respiratory failure, septic shock, and/or multiple organ dysfunction/failure, according to a WHO report. Most of this group needed breathing assistance.

Hypothetically, if around 6% of cases in Switzerland required breathing equipment, as they did in the China sample, and half of Switzerland’s ICU places equipped with breathing ventilators were available (375), Switzerland’s health system could potentially cope with up to 6,250 total active cases, as defined in the WHO report.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.