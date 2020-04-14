Coronavirus: 82 percent of Geneva’s intensive care patients overweight

Out of 101 patients in Geneva’s HUG hospital in intensive care with Covid-19, 83 were overweight or obese, according to RTS.

The figures are similar in Lausanne. There, around two thirds of intensive care patients with Covid-19 are obese, something particularly apparent among patients under 65, said a doctor interviewed by RTS.

Being overweight increases the risk of high blood pressure and lung and arterial blood clots.

According to Switzerland’s health authority, obesity is a widespread health problem. 42% of Switzerland’s adult population is overweight, of which 11% is obese. Rates are higher among men (56% – 14% obese) than women (31% – 12% obese) and rise with age. Between 50 and 64 the rate is 54% (17% obese) and between 65 and 75 it is 57% (18% obese).

In order to highlight the risks of Covid-19 to obese individuals, some Swiss doctors would like to see obesity added to the list of risk factors along side heart disease, high blood pressure, respiratory illness and diabetes.

Overweight and obese people, regardless of their age, are advised to strictly follow the rules on confinement and hygiene to avoid catching the virus.

