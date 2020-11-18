Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Covid: Swiss ICU numbers reach new peak as infection rate moderates

Covid: Swiss ICU numbers reach new peak as infection rate moderates

By Leave a Comment

The are currently 543 Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Switzerland, a number above the peak of 527 reached during the first wave, reported to SRF based data supplied by ICU monitoring.

© Sudok1 | Dreamstime.com

Over the last 48 hours, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported a further 227 deaths among laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the death toll to 1,654 since summer and 3,385 since the beginning of the year.

Postponing regular hospital operations has so far allowed Swiss hospitals, in aggregate, to operate with some intensive care beds in reserve. Currently, 79% of current intensive care capacity (1,142 places) is being used, according to figures published by SRF. There are 4,008 Covid-19 patients hospitalised currently.

The number of daily new infections appears to be slowing in Switzerland. Today, 6,114 new cases were reported based on 30,229 tests (20% positivity). Last Wednesday, the same figure was 8,270 based on 32,558 test (25% positivity).

Total Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic have now reached 3,696 of which 3,385 were laboratory confirmed infections.

More on this:
FOPH update (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.