Covid: Swiss ICU numbers reach new peak as infection rate moderates

The are currently 543 Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Switzerland, a number above the peak of 527 reached during the first wave, reported to SRF based data supplied by ICU monitoring.

© Sudok1 | Dreamstime.com

Over the last 48 hours, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported a further 227 deaths among laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the death toll to 1,654 since summer and 3,385 since the beginning of the year.

Postponing regular hospital operations has so far allowed Swiss hospitals, in aggregate, to operate with some intensive care beds in reserve. Currently, 79% of current intensive care capacity (1,142 places) is being used, according to figures published by SRF. There are 4,008 Covid-19 patients hospitalised currently.

The number of daily new infections appears to be slowing in Switzerland. Today, 6,114 new cases were reported based on 30,229 tests (20% positivity). Last Wednesday, the same figure was 8,270 based on 32,558 test (25% positivity).

Total Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic have now reached 3,696 of which 3,385 were laboratory confirmed infections.

More on this:

FOPH update (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.