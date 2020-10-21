Coronavirus: Switzerland hits new daily record

On 21 October 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 5,596, new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection over 24 hours.

© Martinmark | Dreamstime.com

The highest daily reported figure during spring was 1,293. A significant increase in testing means infection figures reported over spring are not comparable to today’s numbers.

However, the difference in test positivity is narrowing. During the peak in March 2020 around 25% of tests were positive. Over the last 24 hours 20% were.

Swiss hospitals are admitting more Covid-19 patients. An additional 115 were admitted over the last 24 hours, according to FOPH. There are currently 1,049 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Switzerland, according to FOPH figures published by RTS. Across the country, around 66% of intensive care beds are occupied.

During the first wave, Switzerland’s hospitals we able to cope. Hospitalised cases in Switzerland peaked at 2,388 on 2 April 2020 and the number in intensive care peaked at 551 on 3 April 2020. Yesterday, there were 101 Covid-19 patients in intensive care across the country. A move to intensive care normally occurs 5 to 10 days after admission to hospital.

In a press release yesterday, Geneva’s HUG hospital announced that the number of hospitalised Covid-19 had doubled over five days reaching 169, of which 20 were either in intermediate or intensive care. The hospital said it was in an identical situation to mid-March and would need to cut its surgical programme and redeploy resources to care for Covid-19 patients. The hospital said it had planned for this scenario.

