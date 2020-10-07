Coronavirus: over 1,000 new cases in a day in Switzerland

On 7 October 2020, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 1,077 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection over 24 hours.

The latest daily infection figure, which is 2.6 time the daily number a week ago. represents a significant jump in daily infections.

Switzerland’s 7-day rolling average daily new infection number has jumped from 312 to 632 in a week.

In addition, the rate of positivity – the percentage of tests coming back positive – has risen since last week. Last Thursday it was 4.44%. Today it was 7.12%.

Currently, Zurich and Geneva are showing the steepest rises in new cases. In Zurich, the 7-day rolling average number of daily new cases has more than doubled over the last week from 53 to 131. The most recent daily figure was 183. The growth in average 7-day new daily case numbers shows a similar trend in Geneva where it has jumped from 40 to 75 over a week. The most recent daily figure in Geneva was 133.

In Vaud, Switzerland’s most recent new infection hotspot, the 7-day rolling average has not changed over the recent week. It remains at 85 cases per day. The most recent daily figure in Vaud was 98 new cases.

Alain Berset, Switzerland’s interior minster, called on the population to pull together and respect social distancing and hygiene to avoid further restrictions and closures.

Didier Trono, a virus and genetics expert at EPFL, warned in an interview on RTS radio that if the public doesn’t return to the routines adopted in spring there is a risk of ending up in the same situation as Madrid or Marseille.

Over the last week a further 13 people in Switzerland died after being infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

