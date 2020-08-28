Coronavirus: new cases rise again in Switzerland this week

In the week to 28 August 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 2,014, 21% higher than the 1,661 cases recorded the week before. The total number of recorded cases and deaths stood at 41,036 and 2,004 by 28 August 2020.

The 7-day rolling average number of daily new cases was 288, up from 237 the week before.

Over the weeks prior to this there were 1,402 and 1,037 new cases in Switzerland, according to worldinfometer.com.

The number of new cases over the last 14 days in Switzerland was 43 per 100,000 and over the last 7 days the figure was 24 per 100,000. This exceeds the UK’s threshold of 20 per 100,000 over 7 days. On Thursday evening the UK reimposed a 14-day self isolation requirement on travellers arriving from Switzerland.

Since the start of June 2020, the canton with the highest per capita infection rate is Geneva, according to corona-data.ch. By 26 August 2020, Geneva had recorded 303 infections per 100,000 since the beginning of June 2020. Geneva’s recent infection rate is close to double Vaud’s (176 per 100,000), the canton with the next highest rate. The overall infection rate for Switzerland is 117 per 100,000, since the beginning of June 2020, a rate behind France (166), Spain (407) and Sweden (455) but higher than Italy (52), Germany (69), Austria (108) and the UK (112).

With 2,239 new cases, the canton of Zurich has had the highest number of infections since the beginning of June 2020 but trailed on per capita infections (147 per 100,000).

