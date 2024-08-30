Swiss pensions and benefits to rise in 2025

This week, Switzerland’s federal government announced future increases to state pensions, disability benefits and family support benefits, reported RTS.

The 2.9% increase is the first adjustment since 2009. It means monthly pension and disability payments will rise on 1 January 2025 by between CHF 35 and CHF 70, depending on the level of salary based contributions.

Family support benefits will rise by CHF 15 a month for young children and by CHF 18 a month for older children in education.

The increases might not seem significant. However, their annual funding cost will be around CHF 1.9 billion. Roughly 80% of the rise will be paid for out of the fund funded by payroll taxes. The remaining amount will be covered out of federal taxes.

