Coronavirus: weekly cases down 2% in Switzerland

In the week to 2 October 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections in Switzerland was 2,520, 2% lower than the 2,581 cases recorded the week before. The total number of recorded cases stood at 54,384 by 2 October 2020.

© Alexandre Fagundes De Fagundes | Dreamstime.com

The 7-day rolling average number of daily new cases this week was 360, down from 369 the week before.

Infection rates per 100,000 in Switzerland are currently 60 and 29 over the last 14 and 7 days.

This week, has seen fall infection rates in Vaud, Geneva and Fribourg and a rise in Zurich. In Vaud this week the number of new recorded cases fell from 733 to 512, a fall of 30%. In Zurich the weekly number rose from 368 to 553, a jump of 50%.

Vaud still leads on per capita infection rates. Today, 14-day infection rates per 100,000 are highest in Vaud (155), Geneva (130), Fribourg (77), Neuchâtel (69) and Appenzell Innerrhoden (62). Zurich (61) is next. Rates in all of these cantons exceed the FOPH definition of a high risk region.

Among the cantons with the highest infection rates last week, Vaud (-60) made the greatest headway in reducing 14-day infection rates this week. Rates were also down in Geneva (-12 ) and Fribourg (-12). The rate rose the most in Zurich (+6) this week.

This week, Switzerland’s Covid-19 death toll rose by 11 to 2,074.

Geneva and Vaud remain on Belgian and German lists of risk areas but are not on the Italian or French risk lists. These lists can change at any moment so it is important to check regularly.

