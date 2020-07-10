Coronavirus: no significant slowdown in new cases in Switzerland

In the seven days to 10 July 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 589, a similar number to the week before, when 615 new cases were recorded.

© Yulan | Dreamstime.com

Over the weeks prior to this there were 251 and 172 new cases, according to worldinfometer.com.

Much of the recent rise in infections is due to clusters of infections found among people going to nightclubs and bars.

Late last week Switzerland’s Covid-19 science task force issued an alert advising people avoid indoor events, nightclubs and bars in particular.

At a nightclub in Zurich, where a cluster of infections was discovered, around a third of guests gave false names and email addresses, making tracing difficult. In an attempt to fix this problem some cantons are requiring clubs to record identity card details or phone numbers, which are to be checked with test calls at the door. Temperature checks are also being recommended.

By 10 July 2020, there were 32,690 Covid-19 cases and 1,966 deaths in Switzerland.

