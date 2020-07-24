Coronavirus: number of new cases up 12 percent this week in Switzerland

Over the seven days to 24 July 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 772, 12% higher than the week before, when 692 new cases were recorded.

© Michael Müller | Dreamstime.com

Over the weeks prior to this there were 589 and 615 new cases, according to worldinfometer.com.

Much of the recent rise in infections is due to clusters of infections found among people going to nightclubs and bars and from people arriving from countries where there is a high risk of infection. This week, Switzerland’s federal government extended the list of high risk countries to 42. People arriving in Switzerland from these countries are legally required to quarantine for 10 days, however many haven’t been, risking fines as high as CHF 10,000.

In addition, a number of Swiss cantons, such as Vaud, have introduced stricter mask wearing requirements to prevent the number of new cases rising. In Vaud, from 6 July 2020, wearing a mask has been compulsory when entering a retail space where there are more than ten people.

By 24 July 2020, there were 34,154 Covid-19 cases and 1,977 Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.