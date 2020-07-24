Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Coronavirus: number of new cases up 12 percent this week in Switzerland

Coronavirus: number of new cases up 12 percent this week in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Over the seven days to 24 July 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 772, 12% higher than the week before, when 692 new cases were recorded.

© Michael Müller | Dreamstime.com

Over the weeks prior to this there were 589 and 615 new cases, according to worldinfometer.com.

Much of the recent rise in infections is due to clusters of infections found among people going to nightclubs and bars and from people arriving from countries where there is a high risk of infection. This week, Switzerland’s federal government extended the list of high risk countries to 42. People arriving in Switzerland from these countries are legally required to quarantine for 10 days, however many haven’t been, risking fines as high as CHF 10,000.

In addition, a number of Swiss cantons, such as Vaud, have introduced stricter mask wearing requirements to prevent the number of new cases rising. In Vaud, from 6 July 2020, wearing a mask has been compulsory when entering a retail space where there are more than ten people.

By 24 July 2020, there were 34,154 Covid-19 cases and 1,977 Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.