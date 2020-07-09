Some Swiss cantons extend compulsory mask wearing to shops

The cantons of Vaud and Jura recently announced that masks must be worn in shops and supermarkets.

After bringing the initial wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections under control through a series of nationwide measures, Switzerland’s federal government decided to take a more backseat role, allowing the governments of the nation’s cantons to take a more localised approach to containing the spread of the virus. The recent mask-wearing policies introduced in Vaud and Jura reflect this decentralised approach.

In Vaud, from 8 July 2020, wearing a mask is compulsory when entering a retail space open to more than ten people, according to the newspaper 20 Minutes.

“You will no longer be able to enter Migros or Coop unless you have a mask on your face. There will be checks and sanctions”, said Philippe Leuba, a government minister in the canton of Vaud.

The canton of Jura introduced a similar requirement starting on 6 July 2020. Masks must be worn in shops of any size in the canton for at least the next two months.

However, mask wearing is not required in nightclubs despite recent clusters of infection being traced to them. Instead, more emphasis will be placed on tracing infections emanating from clubs.

At nightclub in Zurich, where a cluster of infections was discovered, around a third of guests gave false names and email addresses. To fix this problem clubs are now required to record identity card details or phone numbers, which are to be checked with test calls at the door. Temperature checks are also being recommended.

