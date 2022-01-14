Covid: demand for booster shots drops steeply in western Switzerland

The number of people getting third booster doses of vaccine against Covid-19 has fallen sharply in French-speaking Switzerland over recent weeks.

© Claudine Weber Hilty | Dreamstime.com

In Geneva, around 200 people a day with appointments are failing to show up, reported Le Matin. In Vaud, the number of vaccination appointments made has dropped by half compared to the period leading up to Christmas. Other cantons have reported similar declines. In the canton of Jura, only 2,700 appointments out of the 5,000 available have been booked.

The main reasons for not showing up to vaccination appointments are testing positive for the virus or being in quarantine.

The latest figures show how little progress has been made on booster shots in western Switzerland. Bern leads. 35% of the population there has received a booster. Bern is followed by Vaud (30%), Neuchâtel (27%), Geneva (25%), Fribourg (23%) and Jura (17%), according to Le Matin.

More on this:

Le Matin article (in French)

