Coronavirus: number of new cases rises slightly higher this week in Switzerland

In the seven days to 17 July 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 692, a similar number to the week before, when 589 new cases were recorded.

© Michael Müller | Dreamstime.com

Over the weeks prior to this there were 615 and 251 new cases, according to worldinfometer.com.

Much of the recent rise in infections is due to clusters of infections found among people going to nightclubs and bars.

Two weeks ago Switzerland’s Covid-19 science task force issued an alert advising people avoid indoor events, nightclubs and bars in particular.

Nightclubs in Zurich have been at the centre of a number of clusters over the last few weeks. A party in the canton of Solothurn in late June 2020, led to 280 people being quarantined.

A number of Swiss cantons, such as Vaud, have introduced stricter mask wearing requirements to prevent the number of new cases rising.

By 17 July 2020, there were 33,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,969 Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland.

