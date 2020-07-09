People should avoid indoor events and nightclubs, says Swiss Covid-19 task force

An alert from Switzerland’s Covid-19 science task force advises people avoid indoor events, nightclubs and bars in particular.

© Zsido Ovidiu Flaviu | Dreamstime.com

It states that it is extremely important to react rapidly. When measures are introduced too late it is much more difficult to control the epidemic and to avoid a second wave, and the negative impacts on the economy and society rise dramatically.

SARS-CoV-2 infections are rising in Switzerland at an alarming rate, according to the task force. It advises the public to avoid situations with a high risk of transmission, in particular indoor events where masks are not worn and physical distance is not maintained. Nightclubs and bars are key examples, according to the task force.

“We reiterate the recommendations already issued which have been demonstrated to be effective, in particular, physical distancing, hygiene, mask wearing, testing, contact identification, isolation and quarantine. Immediate action is required to avoid major damage to health, society and the economy.”

More on this:

COVID-19 Science Task Force alert (in French)

