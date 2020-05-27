Coronavirus: new infections in Switzerland remain low

Over the last week there have been an average of 15 new SARS-CoV-2 cases a day.

The first confirmed case in Switzerland was recorded on 24 February 2020. In the week that followed the number of new daily infections rose to 31. Another week later the number of new daily cases was 192. The daily new case number then took another 14 days to rise to a peak of 1,464 cases on 23 March 2020 before declining. By 1 May 2020, 39 days later it was below 100 and never went back above this level.

By 27 May 2020, there were 30,776 cases and 1,917 deaths. There were 15 new cases on 26 May and the average for the week was 15. Deaths from Covid-19 were down to an average of 1 a day over the last week.

Today, Switzerland’s government announced extensive easing of restrictions from 6 June 2020, saying that the number of new cases of infection has remained low for a number of weeks, as has the number of hospital admissions and deaths.

