Sharp rise in Covid cases in Switzerland this week

Over the 7 days to 4 July 2022, 46,025 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), a figure 39% higher that the 7 days prior. In addition, 455 people were hospitalised, a number 52% higher than the week before. And 13 patients died. 45 ICU beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients, representing around 6% of the total.

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels.com

The dominant Covid-19 variant currently is B.1.1.529 – Omicron, which makes up 100% of infections. Despite rising cases, FOPH said that the epidemiological situation is under control despite the rise in cases, reported RTS.

The parts of Switzerland with the highest rates of infection can now be identified by testing waste water. Parts of Geneva, Schwytz, Grindelwald and Locarno have particularly high amounts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their waste water. In addition, waste water viral loads have shot up significantly in these same places over the last 7 days,

The government plans to offer anyone over 80 or immunocompromised a fourth shot (second booster) of vaccine. However, the FOPH and a government commission looking at the matter recommend waiting until autumn before vaccinating the rest of the population with a second booster.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





