Covid: 370 deaths in Switzerland this week as hospitalisations rise above last peak

Over the 7 days to 6 November 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 370 deaths among laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the death toll since summer to 676.

There are currently 3,503 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Switzerland, according to FOPH figures published by RTS.

Yesterday, Switzerland was using 77% of its current intensive care capacity (1,054 places), according to SRF.

However, Covid patients are not evenly spread across the country. Stretched hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland have been transferring patients to hospitals in Bern and Zurich where there is more space, according to RTS. At the same time health authorities in Zurich are concerned by the rising number of hospitalisations there, which they said could quadruple within two weeks.

Weekly reported new cases reached 57,660, bringing the total to 211,933 since the beginning of the pandemic. The week before saw 50,598 new laboratory cases reported.

Total deaths in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic have reached 2,666, of which 2,407 were laboratory confirmed.

On 6 November 2020, Switzerland’s 14-day infection rate was 1,192 per 100,000.

Cantons with the highest 14-day infection rates per 100,000 were Geneva (2,713), Valais (2,563), Fribourg (2,471), Jura (1,976), Vaud (1,921), Neuchâtel (1,844), Ticino (1,182), Appenzell Innerrhoden (1,160), St. Gallen (1,026) and Schwyz (941). Zurich had 842 – all data from FOPH.

More on this:

FOPH update (in French)

