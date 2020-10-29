Coronavirus: a record 9,386 new daily cases in Switzerland

On 29 October 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 9,386 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection over 24 hours, bringing the total to 145,044.

New daily cases continue to rise in Switzerland. The number of reported laboratory-confirmed cases today was 9% higher than yesterday. Over the last 14 days, Switzerland has recorded 837 new cases per 100,000, with nearly half of Switzerland’s laboratory-confirmed cases reported over the last two weeks.

Swiss hospitals are admitting more and more Covid-19 patients. An additional 287 were admitted over the last 24 hours, according to FOPH. The previous day saw 149 admissions.

There are currently 2,269 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Switzerland, according to FOPH figures published by RTS. Hospitalisations are now close to the peak during the first wave of 2,388 reached on 2 April 2020.

One difference now compared to early April is the trend in daily reported cases. In the week preceding April’s hospitalisation peak, the 7-day average daily reported case figure fell by around 12%. Over the last seven days, the 7-day average daily new case number has risen by more than 80%.

The Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) recently increased its 1 February 2021 central death forecast for Switzerland to 10,438 people, with a range of 5,154 to 35,366, depending on the anti-spread measures adopted.

Total Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland stood at 2,200 on 29 October 2020, of which 1,985 were laboratory-confirmed cases.

