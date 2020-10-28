Coronavirus: a record 8,600 new daily cases in Switzerland

On 28 October 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 8,616 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection over 24 hours, bringing the total to 135,658.

© David Herraez | Dreamstime.com

Close to half of Switzerland’s laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported over the last two weeks (66,954). In addition, over the last two weeks, positivity – the percentage of tests coming back positive – has risen from 14% to 32%, a positivity rate higher than the peak of 26% over spring.

Swiss hospitals are admitting more Covid-19 patients. An additional 149 were admitted over the last 24 hours, according to FOPH. There are currently 2,180 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Switzerland, up from 517 two weeks ago, according to FOPH figures published by RTS.

During the first wave, Switzerland’s hospitals we able to cope. Hospitalised cases in Switzerland peaked at 2,388 on 2 April 2020.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.