Coronavirus: new cases continue to slowly rise in Switzerland

In the seven days to 26 June 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 251, up from 172 the week before.

© Michel Egloff | Dreamstime.com

Over the weeks prior to this there were 127 and 108 new cases, according to Worldinfometer.com.

A number of the new cases have been linked to workplaces, private parties and travellers returning from other European countries, according to Rudolf Hauri, president of cantonal doctors association, reported 20 Minutes. Those recently infected live in Zug and a number of other cantons.

Test rate positivity in Switzerland has remained at the consistently low level of around 0.4% since the end of May 2020, according to data from Oxford-based Our World in Data. Positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is an indicator of whether a country is testing sufficiently. Switzerland’s low positivity of 0.4% suggests it is doing plenty of testing.

The daily number of tests in Switzerland has increased from around 3,800 to 6,600 since the end of May 2020, a level not far below Switzerland’s testing peak of around 7,700 daily tests reached on 23 March 2020. However, the consistency of Switzerland’s positivity rate during June suggests higher infection numbers are not a function of more testing.

On 26 June 2020, 58 new daily cases were reported. The last time the figure was above this level was 8 May 2020, according to Worldinfometer.com. By 26 June 2020, there were 31,486 Covid-19 cases and 1,962 deaths in Switzerland.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.