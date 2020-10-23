Coronavirus: 29,000 new cases reported this week in Switzerland

On 23 October 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 6,634 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection over 24 hours, a daily record, bringing the reported weekly total to 29,231, a figure more than double the week before.

This is the third week in a row where the weekly reported case number has more than doubled. Three weeks ago 2,750 new weekly cases were reported.

Swiss hospitals are admitting more Covid-19 patients. An additional 117 were admitted over the last 24 hours, according to FOPH. There are currently 1,180 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Switzerland, according to FOPH figures published by RTS. This is close to double the number at the same time last week (624) and roughly half of the peak number during the first wave (2,388).

On 23 October 2020, cantons with the highest 14-day infection rates per 100,000 were Valais (1,190), Geneva (1,013), Appenzell Innerrhoden (935), Jura (932), Fribourg (828), Schwyz (784), Neuchâtel (744), Vaud (683), Zug (472), St. Gallen (466), Appenzell Ausserrhoden (454) and Ticino (408). Zurich had 400 – data from FOPH.

The rate of positivity – the percentage of tests coming back positive – continues to rise. The latest daily reported rate was 26.5%, up from 14.4% a week ago and up from 9.8% the week before that. All other things being equal, this suggests a smaller percentage of actual cases are being detected.

On 23 October 2020, the total number of reported SARS-CoV-2 infections in Switzerland stood at 103,653 and deaths at 2,056, a figure which includes 1,877 dying with a confirmed positive test reported by FOPH.

