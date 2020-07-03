Coronavirus: rise in new cases continues to accelerate in Switzerland

In the seven days to 3 July 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 615, up from 251 the week before.

© Sergiomonti | Dreamstime.com

Over the weeks prior to this there were 172 and 127 new cases, according to worldinfometer.com.

Much of the recent rise is due to clusters of infections found in people frequenting nightclubs and bars.

Since the start of June 2020, the cantons with the highest per capita infection rates have been Uri, Jura, Fribourg, Zug, Vaud, Zurich, Schwyz and Aargau, according to corona-data.ch.

Switzerland appears to be taking testing seriously. Daily average test numbers in June 2020, were similar to those during the peak of daily infections in mid-March. On 23 June 2020, 11,638 tests were conducted. The previous test peak was 10,590 tests on 18 March 2020, according to data from Oxford-based Our World in Data.

Since 25 June 2020, the costs of SARS-CoV-2 tests have been covered by the government. Before that date they had to be paid for by the patient, who had to claim them against their health insurance, an arrangement that left many out of pocket.

At the same time test rate positivity in Switzerland has been rising. Positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is an indicator of the degree of infection in the population relative to the number of tests. Rising positivity somewhat reduces the likelihood that rising infections are attributable to increased testing.

For most of June 2020, test positivity in Switzerland fluctuated between 0.3% and 0.5%, averaging around 0.4%. At the end of June it rose to 0.6%. The World Health Organisation recommends testing to at least the point where positivity is below 5%.

On 1 July 2020, 137 new daily cases were reported. The last time the figure was above this level was more than two months ago on 30 April 2020, according to worldinfometer.com. By 3 July 2020, there were 32,101 Covid-19 cases and 1,965 deaths in Switzerland.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.