Coronavirus: more than 4,000 new cases over 3 days in Switzerland

On 12 October 2020, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 4,068 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection over 72 hours.

© Patrik Slezák | Dreamstime.com

The latest 3-day infection figure is 2.6 times the number over the same period a week ago. Switzerland’s 7-day rolling average daily new infection number has jumped from 469 to 1,215 in a week.

In addition, the rate of positivity – the percentage of tests coming back positive – continues to rise. The latest rate was 11.4%, up from 9.8% on Friday 9 October 2020. All other things being equal, this suggests a smaller percentage of actual cases are being detected.

In addition, hospitals are admitting more Covid-19 patients. An additional 70 patients were admitted over the last three days according to FOPH. Last week, two thirds (50) of the beds set aside for Covid-19 patients at Geneva’s HUG hospital were occupied, according to RTS. Across the country 40 patients with the virus are currently listed as serious or critical.

The total number of recorded SARS-CoV-2 infections in Switzerland stands at 64,436 and deaths at 2,096. A further 7 Covid-19 deaths were recorded over the last three days across Switzerland.

Cantons with the highest 14-day infection rates per 100,000 are Schwyz (254), Jura (222), Appenzell Innerrhoden (221), Neuchâtel (209) and Geneva (195). Switzerland considers adding nations or regions to its quarantine list when this rate exceeds 60.

For more data click here, here and here. You will find data via these links for Geneva, Zurich and Vaud.

