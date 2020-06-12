Coronavirus: new cases stable with small rise in deaths in Switzerland

In the seven days to 12 June 2020, the number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded in Switzerland was 127.

© Xantana | Dreamstime.com

A similar number of new cases was recorded in the week before (108) and the week before that (121), according to Worldinfometer.com.

However, the number of deaths was up slightly when comparing the recent week (17) to the week before (2).

Switzerland has come a long way since its first confirmed case in Switzerland was recorded on 24 February 2020. The daily number of recorded new cases peaked at around 1,400 cases in late March 2020 before declining to roughly where it is today over the course of the following month.

By 12 June 2020, there were 31,063 Covid-19 cases and 1,938 deaths.

Much uncertainty remains around the future path of new cases and deaths from the virus in Switzerland.

One age-adjusted model suggests a second wave peaking in August could bring a further 5,000 deaths in Switzerland.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington, predicts a rise in Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland in July 2020. Their model, which factors in continued social distancing and the increased mobility associated with opening up, forecasts a further 1,461 Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland between now and 4 August 2020, with a range of between 595 and 3,507 fatalities.

However, all predictions are highly uncertain.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.