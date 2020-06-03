Coronavirus: a second wave forecast for Switzerland

Epidemic modellers in Zurich predict a second wave of Covid-19 in Switzerland. Their forecast suggests it could be more deadly than the first if no effective treatments or vaccines materialise.

© Anton Anton | Dreamstime.com

The modelling work, done by Fadoua Balabdaoui and Dirk Mohr at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ), predicts Switzerland’s state of “new normal” could lead to a second wave that results in a further 5,000 deaths. The second wave would start off more slowly than the first but last for longer.

The model includes symptomatic (60%) and asymptomatic (40%) cases and compartmentalises the population based on age, something that allows it to account for age-related death risk and to model different age-based spread rates. It then forecasts outcomes based on infection and infection fatality rates (IFR) from Switzerland’s first wave and different reproduction rates scenarios. Symptomatic cases are assumed to be twice as infectious as asymptomatic cases.

Under a scenario with no relaxation of containment measures, less than 10% of the population would be infected by the end of 2020 and an estimated 2,300 would die, with less than 0.4% of those aged 80 years and older losing their lives.

Under a scenario where the country shifts to a “new normal” the model predicts a second wave that peaks in mid-August 2020 with approximately the same daily peak hospital and ICU load as the first peak. Under this scenario 30% of the population is infected and there are an additional 5,000 fatalities. If transmission rates are higher and more are infected then the second wave would be larger.

For the purposes of modelling the differences between life before Covid-19 and “new-normal” are enforced social distancing (or at least mask wearing) at work and other locations and that 30% of the workforce continues to work from home.

Balabdaoui and Mohr also modelled the extreme and practically infeasible scenario of temporarily isolating all individuals older than 70 years from the rest of the society while letting life resume free of all restrictions for all other age groups. This scenario results in a 67% infection rate and estimated 4,100 deaths. However, under this scenario, the peak hospital and ICU demand would likely exceed hospital capacity and cause additional fatalities, they said.

According to the authors, much depends on transmission rates and the rate of hospital admissions. The model is particularly sensitive to the transmission rate in schools and the percentage of workers returning to the office. If the reproduction number in schools goes below 1 then second peak deaths could be lower. If it’s higher then there would be more deaths. A reproduction number of 1 means an infected individual infects one other person.

In the end, the model suggests the scale of a second peak largely depends on how well Switzerland performs on social distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene. If reproduction numbers rise too high in schools or work places the virus could gain the upper hand again.

Over the last week Switzerland recorded 117 new cases and 3 deaths.

More on this:

Research paper (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.