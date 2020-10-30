Covid: a record 50,000 new weekly cases in Switzerland

Over the week to 30 October 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 50,598 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, bringing the total to 154,251.

Week-on-week reported laboratory-confirmed cases rose 73%, up from 29,231 the week before.

Swiss hospitals are filling up with Covid-19 patients. An additional 279 were admitted over the last 24 hours, according to FOPH. The previous day saw 287 admissions.

There are currently 2,320 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Switzerland, according to FOPH figures published by RTS. Hospitalisations are now close to the peak during the first wave of 2,388 reached on 2 April 2020, but with new daily case figures at a higher level.

Some hospital staff feel neglected. Around 600 took the the streets outside Lausanne’s CHUV hospital to protest, according to RTS. They are demanding more staff, salary increases and a Covid-19 risk premium. They complain of exhaustion and say they have been demanding additional staff and pay rises over the six months since the first wave. There was a sense of solidarity last time. Now there is nothing, said one protestor. One worker at the CHUV, who fears infecting vulnerable non-Covid patients, said the health of patients is clearly at risk.

Total Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland stood at 2,229 on 30 October 2020, of which 2,037 were laboratory-confirmed cases.

