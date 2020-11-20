Covid: Switzerland’s deadliest week so far as infection rate continues to slow

Over the 7 days to 20 November 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 615 deaths among laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the death toll to 1,844 since summer and 3,575 since the beginning of the year.

© Sudok1 | Dreamstime.com

The 1,168 reported deaths over the last 14 days represent 33% of the total deaths so far. The most recent 7 days have been the deadliest since the virus arrived in Switzerland, accounting for 17% of total Covid deaths.

At the same time, new case numbers were down this week. Last week, there were 45,222 new weekly confirmed infections. Over the last 7 days there were 33,466, a drop of 26%. This week, around 162,000 tests were conducted with test positivity of 21%.

The number of hospitalised Covid patients may have passed a peak too. Currently, there are 3,740, down from a high point of 4,076 patients on 16 November 2020. However, the current number is high and well above the first wave peak of 2,409.

In addition, intensive care patient numbers remain high. On 19 November 2020, close to 80% of intensive care spaces in Switzerland were being used, the highest level since the pandemic began.

On 20 November 2020, Switzerland’s 14-day infection rate was 849 per 100,000, down 22% from 1,094 a week earlier.

The cantons with the highest 14-day infection rates per 100,000 are Geneva (1,594), Fribourg (1,515) and Vaud (1,452). These cantons have infection rates far above the rest of Switzerland. The rate in Zurich is 638 per 100,000 – all data from FOPH.

Total Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic have now reached 3,992, of which 3,575 were laboratory confirmed infections.

The Washington-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) recently revised it forecast Covid-19 death toll for Switzerland down to 12,481 from its previous estimate of more than 16,000.

More on this:

FOPH update (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.