Covid: UK now on Swiss risk list

On 27 May 2021, the UK was added Switzerland’s list of risk countries. This means that anyone arriving in Switzerland from the UK from 6pm on Thursday must quarantine upon arrival, with a few exceptions.

The UK was added to the Federal Office of Public Health’s (FOPH) list of countries with a worrying variant, alongside Brazil, Canada, India, Nepal and South Africa.

The UK has seen an increase in the number of cases of people infected with the Indian variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. So far 46 cases of the Indian variant have been recorded in Switzerland. The main concern with this variant is its higher infection rate.

A number of other countries and regions are listed because of generally high rates of infection. The FOPH tracks the trailing 14 day Covid-19 case incidence rate. If in the previous 14 days the number of new infections per 100 000 persons in a country or region is more than 60 higher than the same rate in Switzerland a country or region typically ends up on the list.

A map on the FOPH website shows countries and regions on the risk list from where visitors must quarantine.

Switzerland has a 10-day quarantine requirement. Negative tests and vaccination do not exempt someone from the quarantine requirements, however there are some exemptions, for example for people who have transited through a risk country. More information on exemptions can be found here.

The FOPH quarantine risk list does not define who can and cannot enter. These rules are set by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), which lists who is allowed to enter Switzerland and from where. More information on this can be found here.

