Coronavirus: new cases remain low in Switzerland

Over the last week, 97 new SARS-CoV-2 infections were recorded, an average of 14 new cases a day.

© Roger Gantner | Dreamstime.com

By 5 June 2020, there were 30,936 cases and 1,921 deaths. There were 23 new cases on 5 June and the average for the week was 14. Over the week 4 people were hospitalised with Covid-19 and there were no deaths.

A recently announced easing of restrictions, contingent on the number of new infections staying low, starts on 6 June 2020.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French)

