Sharp jump in Swiss Covid-19 intensive care patients

The latest figures on Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Swiss hospitals show a steep rise in numbers.

© Sudok1 | Dreamstime.com

On 18 August 2021, there were a reported 163 Covid-19 patients in intensive care wards across Switzerland. This number is far from the peaks of the first and second waves when ICU Covid-19 patient numbers exceeded 500, however the rise over the last month has been steep. On 18 July, there were fewer than 20 ICU Covid-19 patients. By 18 August, there were 163.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of these ICU patients are unvaccinated and on average younger than those entering intensive care wards during earlier waves. The changing profile reflects relatively low rates of vaccination among middle aged and younger people. Currently, 81% of those over 80 have been vaccinated compared to 63% of those aged 50-59, 55% of those aged 40-49 and 47% of those aged 30-39.

The Swiss Society of General Internal Medicine is concerned that ICU staff, who have been under pressure for a year and a half, risk being put under pressure again as ICU Covid-19 patient numbers rise, reported RTS.

Since 18 July 2021, 32 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded.

More on this:

