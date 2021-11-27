Swiss anti-vaccine anti-pass activist in coma due to Covid-19

Well-known activist François de Siebenthal is in intensive care at the CHUV hospital in Lausanne after catching the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reported 24 Heures and RTS.

The 65-year-old proponent of numerous conspiracy theories has spent months comparing Covid-19 to the flu and protesting against Switzerland’s contact tracing app, Covid certificates and vaccine rules, reported RTS. He he also has refused vaccination, wrote the broadcaster.

A trained economist, Siebenthal has pushed a wide range of conspiracy theories. The French Conspiracy Watch website has a page dedicated to him, which includes a video interview where he describes a conspiracy theory involving 5G, Mossad, a pedophile ring and the SwissCovid contact tracing app. Siebenthal was also involved in the Sovereign Money Initiative in 2018 that was rejected by 75.7% of Swiss voters.

His hospitalisation with Covid was first reported by 24 Heures after he failed to respond to telephone calls. A team working for the RTS television show Mise au point had also been trying to contact him regarding an interview. His hospitalisation was later confirmed by RTS from group Telegram messages and a conversation with a close friend. He has reportedly been put into a coma at the CHUV hospital as part of his intensive care hospital treatment.

