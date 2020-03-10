Le News

Coronavirus: third death in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Today, cantonal authorities in Ticino announced that a patient had died from the Covid-19 virus in the canton, according to Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). The victim was an 80 year old woman.

© Aquanaut4 | Dreamstime.com

By midday on 10 March 2020 there were 476 recorded cases of infection in Switzerland, according to FOPH.

If the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored in Yokohama is excluded, Switzerland makes the top 10 most affected nations. When countries are ranked based on infection rate (cases / population), Switzerland comes fifth behind China. Only South Korea, Italy, Iran and China have higher infection rates than Switzerland. Places like Hong Kong and Singapore now have far lower rates of infection than Switzerland – see data here.

More on this:
FOPH update (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

