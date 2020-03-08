Coronavirus: Swiss infection rate 2.5 times Hong Kong

If the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored in Yokohama is excluded, Switzerland makes the top 10 nations most affected by the coronavirus.

By the afternoon of 8 March 2020 there were 335 recorded cases of infection in Switzerland, 3 of which had recovered and 2 of which had died.

When countries are ranked based on infection rate (cases / population), Switzerland rises to fifth behind China. Only South Korea, Italy, Iran and China have higher infection rates than Switzerland. Places like Hong Kong and Singapore now have far lower rates of infection than Switzerland.

Some people have been calling on the Swiss government to control the country’s borders or to request people arriving from certain countries to self quarantine. However, if the number of infections in Switzerland rises by 50% from where it is now Switzerland will be at the same per capita level of infection as China where new infections have come to a standstill. At this point the tables might turn: it might become difficult for those in Switzerland to travel to some countries or they might face quarantine requirements on arrival. At the current spread rate of 53 (FOPH figure) new cases per day, Switzerland could surpass the infection rate in China by Wednesday.

A survey taken between 3 and 6 March 2020 by Link, and published by the newspaper SonntagsBlick and reported on by RTS, shows a majority of Switzerland’s population is sanguine about the dangers posed by the coronavirus. 67% felt slightly or not at all threatened by the virus, 24% thought the danger was average and 8% thought it was high.

