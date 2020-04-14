Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Coronavirus: numbers in Switzerland slow further

Coronavirus: numbers in Switzerland slow further

By Leave a Comment

By 14 April 2020, a total 25,936 cases of Covid-19 infection had been recorded in Switzerland, a rise of 3,683 over the preceding 7 days.

© Panuwat Dangsungnoen | Dreamstime.com

However, despite the continued rise in cases there are indications measures to slowdown the spread of the virus are working.

New daily infections since the start of April 2020 from four different sources presented in the chart below all show a broadly downward trend.

It is important to note that the most recent figures are unreliable given delays associated with data collection. Variations in data compilation and daily cut offs further complicate the picture.

Another encouraging figure is the number of active cases, a figure that excludes those who have died (1,174) or recovered (13,700). Between 31 March and 14 April 2020, this number fell from 14,349 to 11,062, a fall of 23%.

There are currently around 1,900 patients in hospital in Switzerland with around 350 in intensive care.

Data sources:
FOPH
Corona data
TDG
Worldometer

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.