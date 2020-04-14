Coronavirus: numbers in Switzerland slow further

By 14 April 2020, a total 25,936 cases of Covid-19 infection had been recorded in Switzerland, a rise of 3,683 over the preceding 7 days.

© Panuwat Dangsungnoen | Dreamstime.com

However, despite the continued rise in cases there are indications measures to slowdown the spread of the virus are working.

New daily infections since the start of April 2020 from four different sources presented in the chart below all show a broadly downward trend.

It is important to note that the most recent figures are unreliable given delays associated with data collection. Variations in data compilation and daily cut offs further complicate the picture.

Another encouraging figure is the number of active cases, a figure that excludes those who have died (1,174) or recovered (13,700). Between 31 March and 14 April 2020, this number fell from 14,349 to 11,062, a fall of 23%.

There are currently around 1,900 patients in hospital in Switzerland with around 350 in intensive care.

Data sources:

FOPH

Corona data

TDG

Worldometer

