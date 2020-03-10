Le News

Coronavirus: Swiss per capita infection rate surpasses China’s

By the afternoon of 10 March 2020 there were 507 recorded cases of infection in Switzerland, 3 of which had recovered and 3 of which had died.

© Omur12 | Dreamstime.com

When countries are ranked based on infection rate (cases / population), Switzerland now ranks ahead of China. Only Italy, South Korea and Iran have higher per capita infection rates than Switzerland.

Given the high rate of infection in Switzerland, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has stopped publishing a list of “affected countries”.

In addition, coronavirus testing has been restricted to high risk groups. Others with symptoms are required to stay at home and self isolate.

Going forward the recorded number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland is likely to be significantly lower than the real number.

Comments

  1. calm the hack down, the media wants eveyone to panic, shame on them for this crap! Look at the numbers of infections and the number of deaths, it’s 3 % deaths , it’s a freaking flu ! this should tell you enough to calm down and take it as it is, not as the media want you to believe is it.

