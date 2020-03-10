Coronavirus: Swiss per capita infection rate surpasses China’s

By the afternoon of 10 March 2020 there were 507 recorded cases of infection in Switzerland, 3 of which had recovered and 3 of which had died.

When countries are ranked based on infection rate (cases / population), Switzerland now ranks ahead of China. Only Italy, South Korea and Iran have higher per capita infection rates than Switzerland.

Given the high rate of infection in Switzerland, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has stopped publishing a list of “affected countries”.

In addition, coronavirus testing has been restricted to high risk groups. Others with symptoms are required to stay at home and self isolate.

Going forward the recorded number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland is likely to be significantly lower than the real number.

