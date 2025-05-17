Eurovision – Israel rehearsal disrupted by political protest

Rehearsals for the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest were disrupted on Thursday afternoon by a small group of demonstrators targeting the performance of Yuval Raphael, the Israeli contestant, reported RTS.

© Eurovision 2025

Six individuals, including members of a family, unfurled large Palestinian flags and used whistles during the performance. Security personnel swiftly removed them from the venue.

Organisers issued a statement reiterating their commitment to maintaining a neutral, safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all participants, delegations, staff, and fans. They thanked attendees for their cooperation amid heightened sensitivities surrounding this year’s competition.

The disruption came amid broader tensions surrounding Israel’s participation. On Thursday evening, around 100 people gathered in Basel’s cathedral square for a demonstration against antisemitism. Organised by the group Artists Against Antisemitism, the rally expressed solidarity with Ms Raphael and called for respectful discourse around the event.

Raphael, with her song New Day Will Rise, was one of ten contestants to make it through the second semifinal.

