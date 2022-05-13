“Boys Do Cry” – Swiss entry makes Eurovision final

The Swiss entry into the 2022 Eurovision contest has made it through to the final, which takes place on 14 May 2022.

Marius Hügli, a 29 year-old from the canton of Appenzell-Innerrhoden known professionally as Marius Bear is representing Switzerland in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy with the song “Boys Do Cry”.

Hügli studied to be a construction mechanic and has been active as a musician for six years before turning to music. He began his music career as a street musician in Switzerland and Germany.

Switzerland hosted the very first Eurovision Song Contest in Lugano and won it. Lys Assia won with the song Refrain sung in French. Assia sung songs in both French and German during the contest.

Switzerland won the Eurovision Song Contest again in 1988 with Celine Dion’s Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.

In 2021, Switzerland came third with Gjon’s Tears’ song Tout l’Univers.

