Switzerland chooses 2024 Eurovision entry

Switzerland’s entry is a rapper named Nemo performing a song titled “The Code”, reported RTS.

This year’s competition takes place in May in the Swedish city of Malmo. The event will mark the 68th Eurovision competition.

Nemo, the 24 year old who grew up in Bienne/Biel and now lives in Berlin, sings a song with elements of rap, drum and base and opera.

Born in Switzerland in 1999, Nemo has been playing the violin, piano and drums in early childhood. In 2016, Nemo became famous from an appearance at SRF Virus, which went viral on social media. After the release of two EPs and seven songs that made it directly onto the official Swiss Singles Charts, the singer went on to win five Swiss Music Awards.

The artist’s music deals with themes such as gender identity, mental health and finding one‘s place in the world. More information can be found on the Eurovision website.

Switzerland has made it as far as the Grand Final round in all of the last four events. The last time it won was in 1988 in Dublin when Céline Dion represented Switzerland.

