Swiss Eurovision entry top choice of judges and artists

Switzerland’s Eurovision entry, the song Tout l’Univers (The whole universe) by Gjon’s Tears, came third in the 2021 Eurovision final held on 22 May 2021. However, it was the judges’ favourite.

The 26 acts in the grand final garnered points ranging from 524 for the winner Maneskin from Italy, to zero for James Newman, the United Kingdom’s entry. Gjon’s Tears’ 432 points gained him third place just behind Barbara Pravi, France’s entry with 499 points.

The final score is a composite of points awarded by professional juries from each participating nation and votes by the public.

A ranking based purely on points awarded by the professional juries would have placed Switzerland first with 267 points, ahead of both Italy (206) and France (248).

A ranking based purely on audience voting would have placed Italy (318), Ukraine (267) and France (251) in the top three spots.

In an interview on RTS, the Swiss singer Gjon’s Tears said he was super happy with his result. He also said that his entry was voted the favourite by all the artists who performed. In addition, the artist explained how his performance was nearly upset by problems with the set, which he thought might collapse while he was on stage performing. At the same time he said his success was unexpected. The mayor of his hometown of Broc in Gruyere announced there would be a summer event in the town to celebrate the 22 year old’s success.

