Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland qualifies for Eurovision final

Switzerland qualifies for Eurovision final

By Leave a Comment

Swiss singer Gjon Muharremaj, known professionally as Gjon’s Tears, has made it through to the final of the 2021 Eurovision song contest.

22 year-old Muharremaj lives in Broc in the canton of Fribourg. His father is Kosovo Albanian and his mother Albanian.

Broc is a small town in French-speaking Switzerland not far from the town of Gruyere. It is home to the Cailler chocolate factory, which is linked to the invention of Swiss milk chocolate.

Gjon’s Tears was selected to represent Switzerland in the 2020 Eurovision song contest before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s event takes place in the dutch city of Rotterdam.

Gjon’s Tears’ entry for 2021 is the song “Tout l’Univers” (all the universe).

The Eurovision Song Contest started with seven participating countries in 1956. In 2021, 39 nations are represented.

The so-called big five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and the host country (Netherlands) automatically qualify for the grand final. 20 of the remaining nations are voted through to compete with these six in the grand final.

The grand final is at 9pm CEST on Saturday, 22 May, 2021. The winner is decided by a combination of scores from music industry professionals and votes from the public.

ABBA remains the most successful Eurovision Song Contest winner, winning it in 1974 with the song Waterloo.

More on this:
Eurovision website (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp