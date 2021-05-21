Switzerland qualifies for Eurovision final

Swiss singer Gjon Muharremaj, known professionally as Gjon’s Tears, has made it through to the final of the 2021 Eurovision song contest.

22 year-old Muharremaj lives in Broc in the canton of Fribourg. His father is Kosovo Albanian and his mother Albanian.

Broc is a small town in French-speaking Switzerland not far from the town of Gruyere. It is home to the Cailler chocolate factory, which is linked to the invention of Swiss milk chocolate.

Gjon’s Tears was selected to represent Switzerland in the 2020 Eurovision song contest before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s event takes place in the dutch city of Rotterdam.

Gjon’s Tears’ entry for 2021 is the song “Tout l’Univers” (all the universe).

The Eurovision Song Contest started with seven participating countries in 1956. In 2021, 39 nations are represented.

The so-called big five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and the host country (Netherlands) automatically qualify for the grand final. 20 of the remaining nations are voted through to compete with these six in the grand final.

The grand final is at 9pm CEST on Saturday, 22 May, 2021. The winner is decided by a combination of scores from music industry professionals and votes from the public.

ABBA remains the most successful Eurovision Song Contest winner, winning it in 1974 with the song Waterloo.

