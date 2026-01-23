Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Call for Swiss government to stop using X

Call for Swiss government to stop using X

By Leave a Comment

X is no longer a normal social-media platform, said Cédric Wermuth, co-president of the Swiss Socialist Party, reported RTS. The party says it will submit a parliamentary motion on the subject unless the federal government and parliament withdraw from the platform.

Mr Wermuth argues that conditions on X have deteriorated sharply in recent months. He describes it as a breeding ground for far-right extremism, where hate speech and public humiliation are routine and paedophilia is trivialised. Remaining active on the platform, he says, amounts to complicity. The party’s conclusion is blunt: the Swiss government should leave the platform.

The federal government currently maintains an official account on X, while several ministers use the platform in a personal capacity, including Guy Parmelin, the country’s current president. Federal departments and agencies also use it to disseminate information.

The proposal is also supported by the Green Party. Gerhard Andrey, a Green MP, calls X an obscene channel unworthy of the Swiss government and urges tighter regulation of digital platforms, particularly to protect young people.

Centre-right parties don’t agree. The PLR/FDP says political parties should not dictate which platforms the federal government uses. Its co-president, Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher, argues that such decisions rest with the Federal Council, Switzerland’s seven-member executive. The Centre Party takes a similar view. Its president, Philipp Brägy, warns that withdrawing would amount to abandoning public debate. Simply leaving this forum would be a mistake, he told the broadcaster.

Mr Wermuth dismisses concerns about losing a communication channel. Staying on X, he says, risks undermining the country’s credibility. If the government does not distance itself from the platform, the Socialists say they will proceed with a parliamentary motion.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp