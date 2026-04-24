Swiss government looking at replacing Microsoft

The federal government in Switzerland wants to gradually reduce its long-term dependence on Microsoft, according to a report in the NZZ am Sonntag. The shift marks a notable change in direction and has been welcomed by several politicians and technology experts.

© Sergei Babenko | Dreamstime.com

For now, dependence remains widespread. Around 54,000 workstations in the federal administration have recently been equipped with Microsoft 365, making tools such as Outlook, Teams and Excel ubiquitous. Moving away from them would represent a significant reversal for Bern.

A feasibility study submitted to the Federal Chancellery in 2025 suggests that replacing Microsoft’s programs with open-source alternatives is technically possible, though details have not been made public.

Sovereignty and security concerns

The issue is not only technical but political. Earlier this year, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs stored documents classified as internal in Microsoft’s cloud. Under the US Cloud Act, such data can be made accessible to American authorities.

That episode prompted renewed calls to favour Swiss or European alternatives. The government insists it is aware of the risks and says that sensitive data, including emails, are not stored in Microsoft’s cloud but on internal servers.

A costly transition

The government has nonetheless commissioned further analysis of open-source options. For one member of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), the move is overdue. Confidence in American digital infrastructure has waned, he argues, particularly when it comes to data protection.

Yet disentangling the administration from Microsoft will not be easy. The company’s systems are deeply embedded and hard to replace. Doing so would require sustained effort and investment. However, for some the cost is justified if Switzerland is to regain greater control over its digital infrastructure.

More on this:

NZZ article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.