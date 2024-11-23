Swiss to vote on plan to upgrade motorways this weekend

On 24 November 2024, the Swiss will vote on four questions. The first is a federal government plan to invest in expanding Switzerland’s motorway network.

© Thomas Stoiber | Dreamstime.com

The government’s plan aims to alleviate six motorway bottlenecks. The Federal Council points out that traffic on the nation’s highways has more than doubled since 1990 and the estimated CHF 4.9 billion investment is needed to keep the country moving efficiently. In addition, it says more motorway capacity will reduce the amount of traffic taking detours through residential areas to avoid congestion on clogged motorways.

The plan is focused on eliminating bottlenecks on the following six sections of the motorway network:

The A1 between Le Vengeron and Nyon

The A1 between Bern-Wankdorf and Schönbühl

The A1 between Schönbühl and Kirchberg

The A2 near Basel (new Rhine tunnel)

The A4 near Schaffhausen (2nd tube of the Fäsenstaub tunnel)

The A1 near St Gallen (3rd tube of the Rosenberg Tunnel)

The work will require prior authorisation of municipalities, affected associations and members of the public, says the government.

In addition to the support of the Federal Council, the plan is supported by majorities in parliament (107 versus 87) and the Council of States (33 versus 6), Switzerland’s upper house.

This vote is the result of an objection to a government plan rather than a popular initiative. After a plan is agreed by the government, if the public can gather 50,000 signatures, a vote aimed at rejecting the plan can be launched.

Those against the plan argue the cost is too high and that the investment will not solve the problem. It will cover arable land and add to air pollution. They suggest greater use of trains, trams, bikes and buses instead. Supporters reject this either/or framing and suggest expansion of both road and rail infrastructure. In addition, they point out that electrification of road transport will reduce its pollution if done alongside a greening of electricity production.

Polling suggests the result will be close. The biggest voting division appears to be between the political left and right. Only 11% of Green Party members were in favour, 41% of Liberal Greens and 30% of Socialists. By contrast members of the other parties were largely in favour, with 68% support from Centre Party members, 74% from the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) and 81% from the PLR/FDP.

More on this:

Federal Council information (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

