Changes to Swiss road rules on 1 January 2021

From 1 January 2021, a number of road rules will change. These will affect driving, cycling and parking.

For drivers there are new motorway rules for emergency corridors, merging, passing on the right and caravans. For cyclists there are new rules on turning and using footpaths. These rules come into force on 1 January 2021, according to TCS.

Emergency corridors

From 1 January 2021, to allow emergency vehicles through on motorways, drivers must create a corridor in the middle of the motorway without encroaching on the emergency lane. This means that on a motorway with three lanes vehicles in the centre lane must move across into the lane to the left or right and the cars either side must move across to accommodate them. When this happens it is essential to activate hazard lights, said TCS.

Merging – the “zip” principle

To improve traffic flow, when a motorway lane is closed, drivers in the remaining open lanes must allow those in the closed lane to merge.

Passing on the right

If a queue of vehicles forms in a lane to the left it will no longer be illegal to advance past them on the right. However, passing by weaving from lane to lane remains illegal.

Caravans on motorways

From 1 January 2021, it will be possible to drive at 100 km/h on Swiss motorways while towing a caravan rather than at the current maximum of 80 km/h provided the caravan has appropriate tyres and weighs no more than 3.5 tonnes.

New drivers

The minimum driving age for private vehicles will shift to 17. From 17 young drivers will be able to start learning to drive in preparation for testing at the age of 18.

Cyclists

At traffic lights, cyclists and moped riders will be allowed to turn right on a red light, but only at intersections where this possibility is indicated. There will be no general right to make such a turn.

From 1 January 2021, children aged 12 and under will be allowed to ride on footpaths and walking paths.

Parking

From 1 January 2021, it will be possible for municipalities to charge parking fees for motorcycles and e-bikes and mopeds that go 45 km/h or faster.

