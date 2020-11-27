Switzerland’s 2021 motorway vignette unveiled

Every year Switzerland’s motorway vignette is a different colour. This year it’s pale metallic green.

Valid from 1 December 2020 until 31 January 2022, the new stickers that must be displayed by anyone using Switzerland’s motorway network will be available at the same CHF 40 price in the usual places: service stations, garages, post offices and customs offices.

The price of the Swiss motorway vignette has not changed for 25 years. After its introduction following a referendum in 1985 it has only increased in price once. The sticker cost CHF 30 until 1995 when the price rose to CHF 40 where it has remained for 25 years.

Motorway costs and charging vary significantly across Europe. Roads are free in Germany but costly in France and Italy. CHF 40 does not get a driver very far on a French or Italian motorway.

2020 stickers remains valid until 31 January 2021. Cars, motorcycles and trailers all need a valid sticker to be used on Switzerland’s motorway network, shown here.

To be valid the vignette must be stuck directly to the inside of the windscreen in specified places. Used vignettes cannot be reused.

Optional electronic passes to replace the stickers are in the pipeline but are not expected until 2022 at the earliest.

